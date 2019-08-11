The men's 4x100m relay team won their heat on day four to spark hope of a podium finish, with third-placed Italy 8.5 points ahead.

Williams smashed his previous personal best of 16.74m by jumping 17.14m to win the men's triple jump, securing qualification for the World Championships in Doha and the Tokyo Olympics.

Video - Richard Kilty powers through injury to win 200m 01:34

Kilty then won the men's 200m, securing the maximum 12 points in a time of 20.66 seconds despite a hamstring problem.

But Great Britain had to make do with fifth place after disqualification in the men's 4x400m relay as British Athletics named reserve shot putter Youcef Zatat in the line-up instead of Rabah Yousif.

Video - Kszczot beats GB’s Jamie Webb into second in 800m 02:37

Meanwhile, Poland continued their wonderful run of form in the 4x400m relay as they added European Team Championship gold to winning the same event at the European Championships, European Indoors and World Relays.

There was more good news for the hosts as Piotr Malachowski won 12 points in the final round of the discus, clinching gold 10 years after his first in 2009.

The final day of results left Poland top of the standings on 345 points, ahead of Germany (317.5) and France (316.5). Italy claimed fourth after winning the 4x400m relay as Great Britian finished with 302.5 points.