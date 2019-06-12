Britain's greatest female javelin thrower finished fourth in 2008, missing out on a medal by 38cm, but in 2018 Russian Mariya Abakumova was disqualified and her original silver medal winning position was invalidated.

Sayers overcame a severe bout of food poisoning in the run up to the Olympics to throw a British record 65.75m in the opening round to finish behind Czech champion Barbara Spotakava and Germany's Christina Obergfoll.

The Suffolk-born athlete retired from competition in 2017 but will now be presented with her bronze medal at the London Stadium before the main Diamond League event programme commences on July 20.

Goldie Sayers will be awarded her Olympic bronze medal at the Anniversary GamesGetty Images

"It was such an amazing Olympics for me in terms of producing a performance and that is what you train to do for your whole career," said Sayers.

" Throwing a personal best and a British record in the first round of an Olympics is kind of the dream. "

"It was amazing but I was thoroughly disappointed and gutted not to win a medal – it was a feeling of ‘what more do I need to do to get on an Olympic medal rostrum.'

"When I got the call it was fascinating because there is this underlying subconscious level of drive and desire and motivation and I was like ‘I have just achieved what I always wanted to achieve.'

"This meeting to me was always my favourite and it is always such a knowledgeable and educated crowd and we always seem to get so much more support in the UK – I absolutely can't wait."