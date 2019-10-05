Hassan, the first athlete to secure this unique double, took the lead at the 300m mark and sought to run the sprint finishing out of her opposition and her winning time of 2:51.95, a championship record and the sixth fastest time ever, was over two seconds quicker than the rest of the field.

Laura Muir was second on the bell but found the going too hard with 200m to go as runners started passing her and she ended in fifth position. Still, she ran a season's best time of 3:55.76.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon (3:54.22) and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia (3:54.38) both ran personal bests in second and third place.