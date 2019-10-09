The Olympic champion is in for Vienna for what is being dubbed the ‘Ineos 1:59 Challenge’.

No runner has ever run the 42km distance under two hours, but world-record holder Kipchoge is hoping to do just that.

Video - 'No human is limited' - Kipchoge arrives in Austria for sub-two hour marathon bid 00:38

And he has the support of his native Kenya behind him…

“[Kipchoge] can break the record because I know his abilities and desire when he takes to the track,” Sofapaka player Ronald Okoth told Goal.

“If you look at his work ethics and discipline it tells you of a man who is dedicated and always hopeful of better things which includes breaking world records.

“He is also under able management and this is where a lot of work lies because he is sure of training with the right facilities and in the right environment.”

Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi added: “His [Kipchoge] target of breaking the record is very much achievable. Look into the past and see who Kipchoge is and predict what he can do in future, place your bet on him breaking the record.

“He has surprised many before and the upcoming task is no big deal for him. It is always in the mind any time you set your mind right then nothing beats you as everything else becomes achievable.”

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal: “[Kipchoge] is an inspiration to the nation not only in the athletics world but also in the sports disciplines.

“He is a hero and will definitely prove it again on Saturday in Vienna, I know he will make us proud.”

Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda said: “I know [Kipchoge] very well, he will make us proud, he will definitely break the record. I will be watching the race from start to finish.”