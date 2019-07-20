The 26-year-old posted a season's best 10.70 seconds and, despite a sluggish start, finished comfortably ahead of fellow Brit Ola Abidogun in second.

He said: "It was fine in this race – other people are running fast this year and this wasn't that quick.

" Training has been going really well, but my start was atrocious. I'm going to get told off by both of my coaches for that – I don't look forward to that conversation. "

Earlier, Rio 2016 silver medallist Kare Adenegan claimed a season's best of her own, finishing the women's T33-34 100m in 17.91s to lead home an all-British field.

Kare Adenegan of Great Britain celebrates finishing in 1st place in the Women's T33/34 100mGetty Images

The 18-year-old set a world record time of 16.80s on the same stage last year, and while her time was some way off that mark, she believes she is in good shape at this early point in the season.

"I'm happy with that," she said. "It's a season's best and I know things are going in the right direction.

" It's only my third 100m event of the season, so there's a lot more to come. "

"I've had time off and it takes a while to get back to that level, but there's a lot of time before the World Championships so I'm feeling optimistic.

"It's just about getting back into that world-record shape and to where I was last year."

In the day's other action, Great Britain were pipped by Jamaica in the women's 4x100m relay with the quartet of Ashleigh Nelson, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita running 42.30 to finish second.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Daryll Neita compete in the Women's 4x100m RelayGetty Images

Meanwhile, Laviai Nielsen clocked a personal best time as she came third in the women's 400m. The 23-year-old from London broke 51 seconds for the first time as she clocked 50.83 behind Jamaican Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson and compatriot Stephenie Ann McPherson.

There were also third place finishes for Holly Bradshaw in the women's pole vault, jumping 4.65m to come behind winner Anzhelika Sidorova and Greek Katerina Stefanidi, and Beth Dobbin in the women’s 200m, running a personal best 22.50 to finish behind Jamaican double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

In the men's 5000m Andrew Butchart also managed to register a new personal best, clocking 13:06.21 to come fifth.