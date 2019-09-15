The 26-year-old Kenyan, whose time is subject to ratification, sliced 17 seconds off Abraham Kiptum’s previous best from Valencia last year.

He ran half the race alone after distancing his rivals and survived a sudden deluge of rain to lead home five other men under 60 minutes. Compatriot Bernard Kipkorir (59:16) and Ethiopia’s Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu (59:22) finished second and third.

"It is very emotional for me to set this record," said Kamworor. "And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title, adds something to it."

Kamworor, a three-time half marathon world champion, will not compete at the IAAF World Championships later in September.

Fellow Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge will attempt to dip below two hours in the full marathon in Vienna next month – an achievement he says would rank alongside the first moon landing and ascent of Mount Everest.