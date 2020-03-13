The 40th edition of the race was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April but will now take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, said in a statement: "The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from City Hall, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, the emergency services, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and many others as we worked to find an alternative date."

British Athletics later confirmed that in lieu of the London Marathon, they were already planning to stage a marathon trial specifically for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

They added that they were looking at 25 to 27 April, and the event would be held in a closed location, with limited numbers.