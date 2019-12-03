The 200m, 3,000m steeplechase, discus and triple jump were dropped from Diamond League’s ‘core list’, meaning they will not feature at every 2020 meet.

A total of 12 disciplines will feature at each of the 15 events with organisers looking to cater for a 90-minute broadcast window.

Britain’s 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith has voiced her support for a new athletes’ union following the event cull.

And now Blake, a former 100m world champion and four-time Olympic medallist, has

"I believe all the events are very important," said the Jamaican. "This is people's careers. This is where they make their money."

(L-R) France's Jimmy Vicaut and Jamaica's Yohan Blake compete in the Men's 100m heats at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha on September 27, 2019. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo credit should readGetty Images

On the decision to remove disciplines from the core list, he added: "That's a stupid move. He must enhance the sport, but he is killing it."

The first Diamond League of 2020 will be held in Doha on 17 April.