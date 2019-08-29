Justin Gatlin started fastest and held the lead until the mid-point of the race but was overtaken by his younger compatriot, as well as Xie Zhenye (10.04) and Yohan Blake (10.07) in the closing stages.

Watch the Diamond League live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Christian Coleman was missing from the race as he is fighting a charge for missing drug tests.

In the women's 200m, Shaunae Miller-Uibo thrashed the field setting a Diamond League record and personal best of 21.74 seconds, while Britain's Dina Asher-Smith ran a season's best of 22.08 in second's place.

Video - Miller-Uibo breaks Diamond League record in 200m, Asher-Smith second 02:36

There was an extraordinary finish to the men's 800m where Nijel Amos went off at an incredible pace, going through the halfway mark at 48.4 seconds, to leave shocked opponents in his wake.

The Botswana runner hit the wall in the closing stages though and Canadian Donavan Brazier, who was sixth and 30m back with just over 100m remaining, raced through to pip him on the line in a personal best time of 1.42.71.

In the men's 400m hurdles, Karsten Warholm ran the second-best time in history outlasting Rai Benjamin in the final straight.

The Norwegian finished in 46.92 just 0.14 behind the world record set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Olympics.