The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said Salazar's punishment was for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregan Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes.

After concluding its four-year investigation, USADA said that Salazar:

Trafficked banned performance-enhancing substance testosterone to multiple athletes

Tampered or attempted to tamper with NOP athletes' doping control process

Farah trained under Salazar from 2011 to 2017, a period that saw him win four Olympic gold medals and six world titles. In 2017, Farah decided to move back to England but said at the time that the doping investigation was not the reason they parted ways.

Jeffrey Brown, who worked as a paid consultant endocrinologist for NOP on performance enhancement and served as a physician for numerous athletes in the training program, also received a four-year ban.

Salazar, Nike and Brown could not be reached for comment. Salazar, who also coached two-time Olympic medallist Galen Rupp, says he is "shocked" by the outcome and will appeal.

Galen Rupp, Alberto Salazar & Mo FarahEurosport

Several members of NOP are competing in the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

None of the athletes Salazar has worked with were mentioned in Monday's report.

"The athletes in these cases found the courage to speak out and ultimately exposed the truth," Travis Tygart, USADA chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"While acting in connection with the Nike Oregon Project, Mr. Salazar and Dr. Brown demonstrated that winning was more important than the health and wellbeing of the athletes they were sworn to protect."

Salazar, 61, was a celebrated distance runner, winning three consecutive New York City marathons starting in 1980.

Nike funds NOP, the nation's most elite long-distance running training centre, in Portland, Oregon, under a $460 million (£374m) 26-year sponsorship deal with US Track and Field.

With additional reporting from Reuters