The dramatic win meant that Edoburun qualified for the World Athletics Championships due to take place in Doha.

Victory was a surprise as Adam Gemili and Zharnel Hughes were expected to provide fierce competititon -and they did.

All three of Edoburun, Gemili and Hughes finished with a time of 10.18 in a photo finish.

Ater the race, the 23-year-old winner said: "I'm not going to cry on TV. It's taken me so long to figure out what works for me, while seeing my peers excel.

"I was so scared, having flashbacks of all the bad trials I've had over the years."

Hughes admitted his disappointment but said he would focus on Sunday's 200m event: "I'm not happy with it at all,

"I'm OK, I made the team, but I need to get back to the drawing board and come out again tomorrow."

Gemili's second place finish was enough to give him a place at the Doha event that begins on 27 September, but was also downbeat after the race.

"It was not a great race - not the best of starts and too little too late. But automatic qualification for Doha is what it's about. I would have liked to have put on a show though," the 25-year-old sprinter said.