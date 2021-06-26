Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun has died after a car crash in Doha, aged 24.

Haroun won the bronze medal in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships in London, and was seeking to qualify for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He also won silver in the 400m at the World Indoor Championships in 2016, and double gold in the 400m and 4x400m at the Asian Games in 2018.

"Qatar sports and athletics, on a global level, lost a great hero," said Qatar Athletics Federation chairman Mohammed Issa al-Fadala.

