Athletics

Russian high jumper Shustov gets four-year doping ban

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

High jumper Alexander Shustov

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Russian high jumper Alexander Shustov, the 2010 European champion, has received a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the country's athletics federation said on Monday.

Shustov, who retired from competition in 2017, has been suspended until 2024 for "use or attempted use of a banned substance or prohibited method" in a ruling by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week, the federation said.

It added that Shustov's results between July 2013 and July 2017, a period that encompasses his seventh-place finish at the 2013 World Athletics Championships in Moscow, had been voided.

Athletics

Corruption trial of former athletics chief Diack begins in Paris

10 HOURS AGO

Shustov told TASS news agency that he disagreed with CAS' decision.

No other details, including the name of the banned substance or method, were disclosed.

Russia's athletics federation was suspended in 2015 after a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of mass doping in the sport. The organisation has since been working to be reinstated by World Athletics, the global governing body of track and field.

Athletics

Former athletics chief Diack in French court for corruption trial

10 HOURS AGO
Athletics

Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to begin

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Athletics

Corruption trial of former athletics chief Diack begins in Paris

10 HOURS AGO
Athletics

Former athletics chief Diack in French court for corruption trial

10 HOURS AGO
Athletics

Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to begin

18 HOURS AGO
Athletics

Decathlon record holder Mayer beats Kaul, Uibo in garden clash

A DAY AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Athletics

'I did go to the odd nightclub, possibly!' - Rutherford on life after Super Saturday

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Coe: You're never going to get another Bolt, as you didn't get another Ali

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Minichiello: Anything other than gold was a loss for Jess

00:00:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

'It was out of this world' - Rutherford recalls Farah heroics

00:00:45
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

YESTERDAY AT 19:48
Play Icon
French Open men

Brilliant Murray beats Del Potro in thrilling clash

03/06/2017 AT 12:52
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
WTA Stuttgart

Sharapova wins on return from ban

26/04/2017 AT 18:06
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

YESTERDAY AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

06/06/2020 AT 13:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

05/06/2020 AT 11:18
Play Icon
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jesus starts, Aguero benched as City aim to cut Chelsea’s lead

13/02/2017 AT 19:25
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCorruption trial of former athletics chief Diack begins in Paris
Next articleMichelisz’s WTCR title-winning overalls up for #RaceAgainstCovid auction