They had qualified strong by the USA outfit were always expected to be too good for anyone and the form book held as their star-studded line-up recorded a world-leading time.

It was a hard-fought battle for the minor medals and GB's Laviai Nielsen looked crestfallen as she crossed the finish line in fourth, unable to overhaul Justyna Swiety-Ersetic of Poland or Jamaica's Shericka Jackson.

However, the Jamaican team were subsequently disqualified for a handover infraction, meaning Zoey Clark, Jodie Williams, Emily Diamond and Nielsen were all upgraded to bronze medalists, taking the British medal haul for the championships to six - only for the Jamaicans to be reinstated and re-awarded their bronze medal.

While the one-lap relays closed out the day, dominated by the USA who also won gold in the men's event, it was the 10,000 metres final that brought in the crowds.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei triumphed after a close battle, winning his first world title and bringing his country their second medal of the championships.

Cheptegei remained near the front of the pack for most of the race and surged in the final kilometre to pass leader Rhonex Kipruto and held off the challenge of Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia to finish in a world leading time of 26 minutes 48.36 seconds.

Joshua Cheptegei was a popular winner in the 10,000 metresGetty Images

Kenya's Kipruto had to settle for bronze after having led for most of the race, crossing the finish line in 26:50.32.

But there was some golden joy for the Kenyan crowd when Timothy Cheruiyot led from the front to win the men's 1500 metres, going one better than his silver medal in the event two years ago.

The 23-year-old had a huge lead at the bell and the pack never really looked like catching him around the final lap as he strode home to win in three minutes 29.26 seconds.

Timothy Cheruiyot ran a brave and brilliant 1500 metresGetty Images

In the 100m hurdles, Nia Ali, back in the starting blocks after giving birth to her second child, powered to victory, leading an American one-two finish.

Ali, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics after having her first child, went one better in front of another full-house Khalifa Stadium, blazing across the line in a personal best time of 12.34 seconds.

World record holder Kendra Harrison, winner of 10 consecutive races this season, settled for silver in 12.46 edging out Jamaica's 2015 world champion Danielle Williams, who was clocked a 12.47.

Elsewhere, Germany's Malaika Mihambo capped off a dominating campaign soaring to long jump gold by flying 7.30 metres to land on top of the podium.