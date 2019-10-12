Salazar, who has coached a variety of other athletes in addition to Farah, was given a four-year ban on October 1 by the USADA.

However, Farah insists that his personal record is clean and suggested that race may be a factor in the accusations against him.

"There is no more I can do," he said. "I am probably one of the most tested athletes in the world.

"I get tested all the time and I'm happy to be tested anytime, anywhere and for my sample to be used to keep and freeze it.

"There is a clear agenda to this. I know where you are going with it. I have seen it with Raheem Sterling and Lewis Hamilton.

"This is not about Mo Farah, this is about Alberto Salazar. I am not Alberto.

"I was never given anything. I am not on testosterone or whatever it is. At the time I never saw any wrongdoing when I was there. This allegation is about Salazar, not Mo Farah."