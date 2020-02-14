Adams is a veteran sports administrator, having been in charge of England Netball between 2015 and 2019 and has also been a director for the Football Conference and Notts County Football Club.

She replaces Nic Coward, who has been filling the role on an interim basis following the failed appointment of Zara Hyde-Peters. Coward will now be chair on a temporary basis after Chris Clark stepped down.

Clark said in a press release: "With Joanna's appointment and her track record of success in not only sports governance but also commercial, marketing and competition structures, it means we have excellent leadership to take the sport on in a positive future direction."

On his own resignation, Clark added: "The role of chair for UKA clearly now requires a huge time commitment during this crucial period.

"My other commitments to regulated businesses and public sector organisations have significantly increased since commencing the role and I have to concede that I cannot give it the time commitment it deserves right now."