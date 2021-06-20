Usain Bolt and girlfriend Kasi Bennett have welcomed twins, naming them Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt.

The Olympic legend made the announcement on Instagram on Father’s Day alongside his partner.

Bolt, who holds the 100m and 200m world record, is already a father to Olympia Lightning, who was born in May last year.

Bennett also posted a picture of the new additions to the family, saying: “Happy Father's Day to my forever love!

You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!

Bolt retired from his athletics career in 2017 after establishing himself as one of the greatest athletes in Olympic history.

The 34-year-old attempted a switch to pro football and had trials in the Australian league before calling it quits in 2019.

The Olympics go ahead without Bolt in Japan this summer a year after they were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The story of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

