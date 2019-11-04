Salazar, who coached Mo Farah between 2011 and 2017, was banned for four years over doping offences in September. He is planning to appeal.

His Nike Oregon Project, a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes, was shut down after a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) delivered a damning verdict.

"The clear question is did any of the allegations concerning Salazar and his operations result in athletes cheating themselves, which might have influenced their performance and might have involved the winning of competitions," WADA president Sir Craig Reedie told BBC Sport.

"We need to look at that and we will."

Salazar, 61, masterminded Farah’s charge to four Olympic titles, while his prodigy Galen Rupp won medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Neither athlete has failed a drugs test.