The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review the status of cannabis on its list of banned substances after US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson missed Tokyo 2020.

Richardson was a gold-medal hope for Team USA at the Olympics, but ultimately missed the event after testing positive for cannabis in the run-up to Tokyo.

The 21-year-old was given a 30-day suspension following her 100m victory at the US Olympic trials in June.

On Monday, WADA's executive committee met in Istanbul and confirmed a scientific review into cannabis would take place next year, but will remain on the banned list throughout 2022.

"Following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders, the (executive committee) endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis," WADA said in a statement, per AFP.

"Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022."

Back in July, World Athletics president Sebastian Coe backed a review and calls for the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to work with WADA on the matter.

“It should be. It’s sensible,” Coe said. “You adapt and occasionally reassess.

“It’s not an unreasonable moment to have a review of it. The AIU will look at this in the light of current circumstances.”

The timeline of Richardson’s ban meant she missed the 100m individual event at Tokyo 2020, while she was not selected for the 4x100m relay – which fell after her suspendion.

Richardson openly admitted to taking marijuana, telling NBC she took the drug to cope with the death of her biological mother.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did and what I’m not supposed to do,” she said.

“Everything I do comes naturally. There will never be a steroid attached to the name Sha’Carri Richardson. It was marijuana. Don’t judge me because I am human.”

