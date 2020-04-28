Athletics

World Athletics creates $500,000 pandemic fund to support athletes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Sebastian CoeSebastian Coe

Sebastian Coe

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
5 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

World Athletics and the International Athletics Foundation (IAF) have come together to launch a $500,000 fund to help athletes in financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global governing body said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sporting events worldwide to a halt, leading to a loss of income for athletes.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe will chair a group assessing applications for assistance. The group will meet this week and also look into how to raise additional funds.

Kipchoge, Bekele fight to stay fit as London Marathon remains in limboKipchoge, Bekele fight to stay fit as London Marathon remains in limbo
Athletics

Kipchoge, Bekele fight to stay fit as London Marathon remains in limbo

24/04/2020 AT 15:34

"I am in constant contact with athletes around the world and I know that many are experiencing financial hardship as a consequence of the shutdown of most international sports competition in the last two months," Coe said in a statement.

"Our professional athletes rely on prize money as part of their income and we're mindful that our competition season, on both the track and road, is being severely impacted by the pandemic," he said.

"We're hopeful that we will be able to stage at least some competition later this year. In the meantime we'll also endeavour, through this fund and additional monies we intend to seek... to help as many athletes as possible."

The Diamond League, the elite track and field competition, was forced to postpone events in seven cities scheduled between April and June due to the outbreak.

The next scheduled meet is in London on July 4 followed by Monaco on July 10.

REFILE-Athletics-Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdownREFILE-Athletics-Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdown
Athletics

REFILE-Athletics-Javelin champion Barber keeping husband-coach busy in lockdown

24/04/2020 AT 08:00
European championships cancelled due to COVID-19European championships cancelled due to COVID-19
Athletics

European championships cancelled due to COVID-19

23/04/2020 AT 20:04
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleKipchoge, Bekele fight to stay fit as London Marathon remains in limbo
Next articleHandball-IHF asks IOC to give pandemic funds to other federations in need