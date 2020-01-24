Athletics-Nike's Vaporfly running shoes and tumbling records

Following are some facts on the shoe and how athletes using it are breaking records:

* The Zoom Vaporfly shoes first came to prominence in 2016 and were worn by the first three finishers in the Rio Olympic men's marathon. Nike have developed various versions since.

* Eliud Kipchoge, wearing a prototype Nike AlphaFly, became the first man to break two hours for the marathon in Vienna last year, albeit in an unofficial race.

* The Kenyan also wore a version of the shoes when he set the official world record of 2:01.39. Kipchoge's 78-second improvement on the existing record was the largest improvement in over 50 years.

* His compatriot Brigid Kosgei beat Paula Radcliffe's world marathon record in October in the latest version of the shoes, reducing the mark by 81 seconds to (2:14.4).

* Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan took double gold at the World Championships in Doha in September, when she won the 1,500m and 10,000m in a track spike version of the shoe.

* Last December Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei broke the 10-year-old 10km road world record in Valencia by six seconds. The top five at the event all wore a version of Nike's Zoom Vaporfly 4%.

* That record lasted only six weeks as 20-year-old Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto took a further 14 seconds off it. He was not wearing Nike shoes but a prototype carbon-insoled Adidas shoe.

* Japan's Mariko Yugeta, wearing Vaporfly shoes, became the first woman aged 60 or over to break three hours when she ran 2:59:15 -- more than three minutes better than the previous W60 record set by Claudine Marchadier of France in 2007.

* Analysis published by The New York Times showed runners wearing a version of Nike's Zoom Vaporfly 4% or ZoomX Vaporfly Next% ran 4-5% faster than those who were wearing average shoes, and 2-3% quicker than the next-fastest popular shoe.

* The '4%' in the name comes from Nike's finding that the shoe could make its wearers that much more efficient, meaning they need that much less effort to produce the same pace.

* Sports scientist Ross Tucker estimated that the physical output Kipchoge needed for his 2:01.39 world record in the Nike Vaporfly shoes equated to a 2.03 marathon in regular racing flats.

* Nike, who sell the Vaporfly shoes for around $250 in the United States, describe the Next% version as having a "built-in secret weapon" - a full-length, carbon fibre plate underfoot that provides a propulsive sensation to help push the pace.

* An estimated 95 of the first 100 finishers in last year's Valencia Marathon were wearing Vaporfly shoes, which have an estimated running life of around 200 miles.

* Analysis of the world rankings shows that in 2019, twice as many men ran under 2:10 and twice as many women went under 2:27 as compared to 2016. Eight of the 12 fastest men's marathons in history have been run in the last year.

* At Hakone Ekiden, a prestigious Japanese relay marathon, the number of runners wearing Asics dropped to seven from 51 the previous year, with 84% of competitors wearing Vaporfly - prompting a fall in Asics share price.

* Nike says its market share in running reached a record high last year on the back of Vaporfly sales. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips)