Athletics RHP Mengden undergoes elbow surgery
Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent arthroscopic surgery on his pitching elbow on Monday, the team announced.
The Athletics said Mengden had a small spur shaved off during the procedure
performed in Arlington, Texas. A recovery timetable wasn't immediately
released. He is out of minor league options and the team said in its statement
"his tenure with Oakland could hinge on his recovery."
The 26-year-old Mengden went 5-2 with a 4.83 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) for
Oakland last season. He also made 13 appearances (10 starts) for Triple-A Las
Vegas and went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA.
Mengden is 17-19 with a 4.68 ERA in 56 appearances (47 starts) in parts of
four seasons with the Athletics.
