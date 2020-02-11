Athletics RHP Mengden undergoes elbow surgery

The Athletics said Mengden had a small spur shaved off during the procedure

performed in Arlington, Texas. A recovery timetable wasn't immediately

released. He is out of minor league options and the team said in its statement

"his tenure with Oakland could hinge on his recovery."

The 26-year-old Mengden went 5-2 with a 4.83 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) for

Oakland last season. He also made 13 appearances (10 starts) for Triple-A Las

Vegas and went 4-3 with a 4.22 ERA.

Mengden is 17-19 with a 4.68 ERA in 56 appearances (47 starts) in parts of

four seasons with the Athletics.

--Field Level Media