Athletics shut down OF Piscotty with intercostal strain
The Oakland Athletics have shut down outfielder Stephen Piscotty after an MRI revealed an intercostal muscle strain, manager Bob Melvin announced Friday.
"I can't give you a timetable at this point," Melvin said. "He's going to be
shut down for a bit."
Piscotty, 29, enjoyed a breakout season with Oakland in 2018, recording
career-best totals in homers (27) and RBIs (88) to go along with a .267
batting average.
Injuries limited Piscotty to just 93 games in 2019. He batted just .249 with
13 homers and 44 RBIs.
