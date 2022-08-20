Jeremiah Azu and Joe Brier helped fire Britain's sprinters into two European relay finals on a fabulous Friday in Munich.

Individual 100m bronze medallist Azu, 23, joined forces with Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Jona Efoloko and Tommy Ramdhan to scorch to victory in their 4x100m heat ahead of the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Ad

And just one hour later, Brier combined with Alex Haydock-Wilson, Rio Mitcham and Lewis Davey to finish third in their heat and similarly advance to this weekend's medal showdowns.

Athletics Wightman lambasts poor performance despite making it through to 800m final 37 MINUTES AGO

Welsh star Azu came flying out of the blocks to get the ball rolling and relished continuing the momentum after Tuesday night's brilliant bronze.

He said: "I loved starting off the team.

"I'm one of the best starters in the country, so it makes sense for me to get the team out to the best start possible.

"Whoever is on back stretch is already at top speed, so we are going to be flying.

"It was an early start today, so I felt that on the track but we got the baton around safely.

"I've come off the track healthy so I can't complain. We are in the final so the job is done."

Azu, Aikines-Aryeetey, Efoloko and Ramdhan clocked a blink-and-you'll-miss-it time of 38.41 to down the Dutch by 0.42s.

While later in the morning, Brier helped Britain qualify for Saturday's 4x400m final in marginally more reserved fashion.

The quartet finished third behind the Czech Republic and France as a season's best time of 3:02.36 eased them into the final as one of the top three teams.

Brier, who finished fifth in his individual heat and was unable to progress to the semi-finals on Monday, said: "It feels good just to get through.

"I was quite annoyed with my individual race on Monday, I didn't execute the race well so I wanted to come to the relay and really give it my best shot and help the guys get through."

Teammate Haydock-Wilson, who won a surprise individual bronze behind fellow Brit and gold medallist Matt Hudson-Smith on Wednesday night, said: "I was fighting the temptation all the way around to do something drastic.

"I had to respect where my mind and body were after winning a medal the other night and pouring my heart out.

"It's not about making the heat look sexy, you just have to qualify for the final."

The multi-sport European Championships Munich 2022, featuring Athletics, Beach Volleyball, Canoe Sprint, Cycling, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Rowing, Sport Climbing, takes place 11th-21st August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympics Games in the German city. Watch daily live coverage across BBC One, Two, Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website

Athletics Asher-Smith says European 200m silver does not reflect her fitness levels 3 HOURS AGO