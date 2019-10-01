Banned coach Salazar loses world championship accreditation

"USATF has taken the steps necessary to have Mr. Salazar’s IAAF World Championships accreditation deactivated," the federation said in a statement.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Monday said it had banned Salazar - who has coached some of the world's top distance runners including British Olympian track champion Mo Farah - for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP). (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by John Stonestreet)