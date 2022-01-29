Christian Coleman won his first short-sprint race since returning from an 18-month ban after he missed three drug tests.

The 100m world champion beat both Noah Lyles - champion at 200m - and Trayvon Bromell, who put in 2021’s fastest 100m time.

Ad

Coleman won at the Millrose Games in New York in 6.49 seconds, a hundredth of a second ahead of Bromell. Lyles took fourth in 6.62s.

Athletics 'We will not turn our back' - UK Athletics to review historical safeguarding cases 27/01/2022 AT 16:04

"I definitely felt anxious out there," Coleman said of his return. Asked how he would have performed at last year’s 2020 Olympics, he replied, “I guess we’ll never know.”

He had previously competed in a 300m event earlier in the year but is yet to make an appearance at a competitive 100m event.

Athletics Olympic medallist Lendore dies in car accident aged 29 11/01/2022 AT 12:40