Barber wins Australia's first javelin world title

The 28-year-old threw 66.56 metres to take her from fourth place to first and draw a huge cheer from the half-full Khalifa stadium.

China took silver and bronze with Liu Shiying throwing 65.88 and the in-form Lyu Huihui 65.49 respectively. Lyu had won her 12 previous meetings and had extended her own world-leading Asian record three times.

Barber had struggled even to reach for the 12-woman final, finishing 10th in qualifying.

"I was holding off my nerves yesterday waiting for the qualifying to see if I got through," she said. "It shows that today is a new day, a clean slate and you have to throw big if you want to be the best."

