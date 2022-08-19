By Will Jennings in Munich

Ben Pattison reckons his red-hot ability to finish with a flourish can fire him towards a medal at the multi-sport European Championships.

The Basingstoke & Mid Hants athletics star finished second in 800m qualifying on Thursday morning behind Pole Patryk Dobek in Munich.

Pattison, 20, left himself with work to do before hitting the accelerator when it mattered to edge into Friday night's semi-finals.

The Surrey star bagged bronze at the Commonwealth Games and hopes having an extra burst in the locker can help him emulate his Birmingham exploits in Bavaria.

He said: "Coming into the last 100m, I was fourth.

"But I know I have the closing speed to get past them if I needed to, so I eased down and they tired up so the places came easily.

"I didnâ€™t race that one too badly.

"My last two races at the Commonwealths, I got boxed in and made it hard for myself.

"Today, I did that a little bit but there was more of a gap around me, so I knew I could escape if I needed to."

Pattison delivered a dazzling display at the Alexander Stadium as a brilliant run of 1:48.25 propelled him onto the podium.

Kenyan powerhouse Wyclife Kinyamal and Australian Peter Bol grabbed gold and silver as Pattison's England teammate Jamie Webb finished fourth.

Pattison is a former Under-20 silver medallist at European level so is no stranger to sparkling under the big stage lights.

Athletics is one of nine sports hosting its European Championships in Munich this week as cycling, rowing, triathlon and gymnastics also feature.

Pattison will race for a place in the final in front of a bumper Friday night crowd and hopes his ability to adapt can also help his cause.

"I quite like it if a race is taken out quick," he added.

"I know I can do that as I front ran my personal best, so whichever way it is run, I'm confident.

"Usually I have to finish quickly as I have given myself no choice.

"Hopefully I can run it sensibly in the next couple of rounds."

