Berlin marathon organisers shelve plans for 2020 race

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - The Berlin Marathon will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

The race had been scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but organisers had said already that it could not go ahead on that date because of Germany's ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until Oct. 24. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London Editing by David Goodman )

