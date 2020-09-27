Four runners, Philipp Pflieger, Richard Ringer, Florian Orth and Johannes Motschmann did 105 laps between them in the 2:01:39 Challenge, completing the marathon distance in 2 hours 1 minute 34 seconds.

Their combined time was 5 seconds quicker than the time set by Kenya's Kipchoge in Berlin in 2018. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ian Chadband and Alison Williams)