Joe Brier admits the demands of a jam-packed summer of athletics finally took their tool after missing out on the European Championship semi-final by the barest of margins in Munich.

The Welsh star failed to progress as one of the three fastest losers by just 0.01s at the multi-sport event after clocking a respectable time of 46.06s in his 400m heat.

Brier, 23, finished behind Italian Davide Re, Swiss star Ricky Petrucciani, Serbian Bosko Kijanovic and Portugal's Joao Coelho after a hectic month also involving the World Championships in Oregon and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The former European indoor bronze medallist goes again in the relay on Friday and was keen to take the positives despite his near miss.

He said: "I'd thought I'd executed it well â€“ 46.06 isn't slow and is a decent time but unfortunately, today I missed out by 0.01 which is disappointing.

"I'm not here to make excuses, but it has been a very long season trying to qualify for the Commonwealth Games, going for Eugene and this Championships.

"But I needed that race today to get my body back into the rhythm of the individual 400m, so I'm looking forward to being back here racing in the relay on Friday.

"It's been a pretty good season. I've made my first two senior teams in the individual 400m, and represented Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

"Me and my coach will take a lot from this season and learn as we move forward.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities I have had, so I'm not going to be too upset with the result today."

Brier was knocked out in the individual 400m semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games after finishing third in his heat in Birmingham.

But he was unable to follow up that progression in Germany as he finished fifth out of seven runners in heat two of his event.

Elsewhere at Munich's Olympic Stadium on Monday night, fellow Welsh star Jake Heyward edged into the 1500m after crossing the line fifth in his heat.

The middle distance star did not qualify automatically in the top four but snuck through as one of the fastest losers with a time of 3:39.30.

World 5000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the heat and Heyward, who finished 0.82s behind the Norwegian, said: "Something wasn't right as I should be able to comfortably qualify.

"But I'm through now, that's all that matters, and it's a clean slate.

"I have two days to recover and try and get back to full health.

"I'll scrub myself down and I'm sure I'll be fine. At the end of the day, I front-ran it and still got through."

