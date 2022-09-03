Great Britain’s Jake Wightman ran the best 800 metre race of his career to claim victory at the Diamond League in Brussels on Friday, while there were surprising results in the women’s 100m and men’s pole vault.

Wightman, who won 800m silver at the European Championships last month, clocked a time of 1:43.65 to finish ahead of Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati.

It was the first time in the 28-year-old’s career that he had run the distance in under one minute, 44 seconds, and he set a new Scottish record in the process, previously set by Tom McKean in 1989 at 1:43.88.

The 1500m world champion was fifth at the bell, but moved into the lead with 220m to go and pulled clear in the final 200m to beat Sedjati and third-placed Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir of Kenya.

In the women’s 100m, five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Shericka Jackson pipped her fellow Jamaican to first place by one hundredth of a second in a photo finish, winning with a time of 10.73.

"It takes a lot of hard work to beat Shelley-Ann, she's a tough cookie to beat," Jackson said.

"Tonight I had a good execution, probably not perfect but it paid off in the end."

Olympic and European pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis of Sweden suffered defeat for the first time since August 2021, as John Ernest Obiena of the Philippines triumphed.

Duplantis, who couldn’t clear 5.91m in three attempts, said: "I am human and I make mistakes and I definitely did some today. I didn't find good rhythm on the runway today.”

Britian’s world silver medallist Laura Muir came second in the women’s 1500m behind Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who set an Irish record time of 3:56.63.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh set the best height in the world this season by clearing 2.05m.

It was one of three world leads set in Brussels, as Kara Winger of the USA broke her personal best in the javelin with a distance of 68.11m and Kenya’s Jacob Krop ran a personal best of 12:45.71 in the men’s 1500m.

