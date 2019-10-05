The British women's 4x100m relay team survived a last-minute change of personnel and order.

Imani Lansiquot pulled out shortly before start time meaning Dina Asher-Smith switched to the second leg and long-time squad member Ashleigh Nelson, who ran third, was brought into the final four in a major championships for the first time since 2014.

Jamaica ran clear to win in 41.44, with the British quartet finishing in 41.85 ahead of the United States in 42.10.

Since 2005 the United States and Jamaica have dominated the event at the worlds, with the Americans topping the podium four times, including two years ago in London, and the Jamaicans three.

Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita of Great Britain celebrate silver in the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay during day nine of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 05, 2019 iGetty Images

The men broke a European record in coming second to the United States in the men's event.

Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were always slightly behind the Americans and the slightly delayed change between second and third legs, caused by a hamstring injury to Hughes, ultimately ended any chance of catching the lightning quick American quartet of Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin, Michael Rodgers and Noah Lyles.