Athletics

Briton Farah targets one-hour world record in Brussels

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 24 (Reuters) - Four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is targeting the one-hour world record at the AG Memorial Van Damme meet in Brussels on Sept.

4, as he returns to the track for the first time since switching to road racing in 2017.

Athletes try to cover as much distance as possible in one hour in the event. The men's record of 21.285 km was set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie in Ostrava in 2007.

Athletics

Britain's Traynor suspended for two years for doping violation

21 HOURS AGO

The Brussels event is part of the revamped calendar of athletics meetings announced by the Diamond League due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Together with my training partner Bashir Abdi I'm going to attack the hour record at the AG Memorial Van Damme," Farah, 37, said in a statement https://brussels.diamondleague.com/nieuws/news/news/detail/News/bijzondere-ag-memorial-van-damme-wil-uurrecords-doen-sneuvelen on the event's website.

Ethiopian world half-marathon record holder Ababel Yeshaneh and Birhane Dibaba will attempt to break the women's record of 18.517km set by Dire Tune in 2008. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Athletics

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen dies aged 74 after stroke

20/06/2020 AT 17:43
Athletics

Christian Coleman could seek 'deal' to let him compete at Tokyo Olympics

19/06/2020 AT 11:45
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Athletics

Britain's Traynor suspended for two years for doping violation

21 HOURS AGO
Athletics

European Athletics president Svein Arne Hansen dies aged 74 after stroke

20/06/2020 AT 17:43
Athletics

Christian Coleman could seek 'deal' to let him compete at Tokyo Olympics

19/06/2020 AT 11:45
Athletics

London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

19/06/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Athletics

'Sport has an incredible power' - Michael Johnson on BLM

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Warholm sets 300m hurdles world record in front of cardboard fans

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

'I did go to the odd nightclub, possibly!' - Rutherford on life after Super Saturday

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Coe: You're never going to get another Bolt, as you didn't get another Ali

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

YESTERDAY AT 14:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Red Bull Friday pace was misleading

16/09/2017 AT 17:02
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Latvala retires from Rally Finland lead

29/07/2017 AT 14:42
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

21/06/2020 AT 20:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Emirates Cup

Walcott stars as Arsenal hit five against Benfica

29/07/2017 AT 10:45
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
Premier League

The Warm-Up: The axe falls on ‘Whispering’ Claude Puel

15/06/2017 AT 06:08
View more

What's On

Previous articleBritain's Traynor suspended for two years for doping violation