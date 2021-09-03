Christine Mboma won the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting with a time of 21.84 seconds.

The Namibian came in ahead of a line-up including American Sha’Carri Richardson and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith.

Asher-Smith, who picked up a bronze in the women’s 4x100m at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, recorded a season’s best time of 22.04s, which was enough to earn her third place.

Second went to Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, who split the difference between first and third with a time of 21.95s.

Richardson, who was excluded from the US Olympic team due to a failed drugs test, showed a time of 22.45s as she continued a difficult return to competitive action.

Keely Hodgkinson lost out to Jamaica’s Natoya Goule in the 800m at the Brussels Diamond League event.

The 19-year-old Briton won silver at the Tokyo Olympics and was runner-up again, this time to the experienced 30-year-old Goule.

Goule won with a time of 1:58.09, with Hodgkinson just behind with 1:58.16.

There was another podium place for Britain, as Jemma Reekie claimed third with a time of 1:58.77.

