Bundy pitches strong as Angels knock off Athletics

Right-hander Dylan Bundy pitched effectively into the seventh inning and David Fletcher capped a three-run fifth with a two-RBI double Saturday afternoon, allowing the visiting Los Angeles Angels and new manager Joe Maddon to break into the win column for the first time with a 4-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

The game did not feature the dramatics of Friday's opener, during which the

Angels produced extra innings on a Jason Castro home run in the ninth, before

Oakland's Matt Olson belted a walk-off grand slam in the 10th after baseball's

new extra-innings rules made their debut.

The Angels never trailed in the rematch, thanks in large part to Bundy (1-0),

who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for four minor-leaguers in

December.

The 27-year-old allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings, and was charged with

one run when reliever Keynan Middleton served up Oakland's only score when

Robbie Grossman singled in an inherited base runner, Stephen Piscotty.

Bundy struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

Ty Buttrey and Hansel Robles finished up with a scoreless inning apiece, with

Robles, who was charged with the loss Friday night, earning his first save

with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Angels scored first when Justin Upton crushed a solo home run to left

field off Oakland starter Sean Manaea (0-1) with two outs in the fourth.

Manaea had retired the first 11 batters he'd faced.

Los Angeles broke the game open in the fifth after singles by Taylor Ward and

Max Stassi. With two outs, Andrelton Simmons doubled to left, scoring Ward,

and Fletcher followed with his two-run double to left-center.

Manaea was pulled at that point, having allowed four runs and five hits in 4

2/3 innings. He struck out three and issued no walks.

Left-hander Jesus Luzardo, who had to be scratched from his Opening Day

assignment when he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month,

worked three scoreless innings of relief for the A's, allowing just one hit.

Both teams finished with six hits. Oakland's Ramon Laureano was the only

player with multiple hits, stroking a pair of singles.

The win was the 1,253rd of Maddon's career, including his 28th with the

Angels, for whom he served as an interim manager three times between 1996-99.

--Field Level Media

