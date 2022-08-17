Bullish Andrew Butchart believes his gruelling track season was worthy of a medal after suffering another near-miss in Munich.

The Stirling star finished ninth in Tuesdayâ€™s 5000m at the multi-sport European Championships after being unable to translate his searing start into long-awaited silverware.

Butchart, 30, came flying out of the traps to exploit an early gap but was reeled in by world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen with the finish line looming, who set a punishing final pace to grab more major glory.

The Scot finished ninth in the World Championship 5000m and seventh in the Commonwealth Games 10,000m but says a draining trio of championships warranted more.

Butchart, who crossed the line in 13:31.47 to finish 10 seconds behind Ingebrigtsen in Germany, said: â€œI wanted to come away with a medal this year.

â€œI feel like I almost deserve a medal.

â€œBut obviously not â€“ I need to work a bit harder and then a medal will come.

â€œAnd when it does, Iâ€™ll be very happy to get it.

â€œMentally and physically itâ€™s been hard â€“ a lot of travel, Iâ€™ve not been home too much so it will be nice to enjoy the next few weeks, do some road races, something a bit different and have a different mindset, which is nice.

â€œI have to be happy so far with the track â€“ thatâ€™s me finished with the track, last track race of the year.â€

Butchart was one of the early pacesetters at Munichâ€™s 1972 Olympic Stadium and looked comfortable for the majority of the contest.

But dangerous Norwegian Ingebrigtsen, 21, was always poised to pounce and made his move with a mile remaining to scorch into the lead.

Spanish star Mohamed Katir ran a seasonâ€™s best time for second while Italian ace Yemaneberhan Crippa bagged bronze.

In Tuesday nightâ€™s field events, Scot David Smith was unable to join British teammate Joel Clarke-Khan in Thursdayâ€™s high jump final.

The Barrhead star, 31, cleared the bar at 2.17m but fell 4cm short of progression.

Home favourite Tobias Potye led the way in Smithâ€™s group as Clarke-Khan, 22, grabbed one of the final qualification spots with a leap of 2.21m.

Smith, a former national indoor champion, said: â€œI had a really good start to the season, and instead of going up, I had a few injuries at the wrong time.

â€œI feel a bit unlucky, if youâ€™d said at the start of the season that it would take 2.21m to make a final I would have been quite confident I couldâ€™ve done that.

â€œIâ€™m disappointed but have got time to reflect.â€

In Tuesdayâ€™s morning session, Scottish sprinter Nicole Yeargin failed to advance into Wednesdayâ€™s 400m final.

Yeargin, who was born in the USA but represents Scotland through her Dunfermline-born mother, finished fifth out of eight runners in her semi-final with a time of 52.09s.

