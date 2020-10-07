Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei has broken the men’s 10,000m world record at the Valencia World Record Day on Wednesday evening whilst Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey broke the women's 5,000m world record.

The 24-year-old records a time of 26:11:02 at the Estadi Del Turia which beats Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s 15-year-old world 10,000m record of 26:17.53.

Athletics Ugandan Cheptegei demolishes men's 10,000 metres world record 34 MINUTES AGO

"I wanted to lift the expectation of Valencia so it means the world to be that I am living my dream," Cheptegei said afterwards.

"It means something great to me. You are trying to write history and let the people know that track is still exciting. Sports lovers in the world have the benefit of time by seeing us now [during Covid]."

Gidey demolished the women's 5,000 metres world record by more than four seconds earlier in the evening, crossing the line in 14 minutes 6.62 seconds.

Gidey, 22, easily beat the previous record of 14:11.15 set by her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba in Oslo in 2008.

Athletics Ethiopian Gidey smashes women's 5,000 metres world record AN HOUR AGO