Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

MONACO Aug 14 (Reuters) - Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele's 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.
Cheptegei had predicted a world record run in the first Diamond League meeting of the season and duly delivered as he clocked 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds, destroying the 12:37.35 that Bekele set in the Netherlands in 2004. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
