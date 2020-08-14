Athletics

Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

ByReuters
40 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

MONACO Aug 14 (Reuters) - Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele's 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Cheptegei had predicted a world record run in the first Diamond League meeting of the season and duly delivered as he clocked 12 minutes, 35.36 seconds, destroying the 12:37.35 that Bekele set in the Netherlands in 2004. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What's On