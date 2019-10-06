Cheruiyot leads from the front to win 1500 metres

The 23-year-old had a huge lead at the bell and the pack never really looked like catching him around the final lap as he strode home to win in three minutes 29.26 seconds.

Taoufik Makhloufi, the 2012 Olympic champion from Algeria, led the chasing pack and took silver, delighting a noisy, flag-waving contingent of fans from the North African country on the first bend. Marcin Lewandowski set a Polish record as he took bronze.

It was the fifth consecutive Kenyan win in the event. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)