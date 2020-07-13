Chicago Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

July 13 (Reuters) - The Chicago Marathon that was scheduled to take place on Oct.

11 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

"In response to the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Chicago announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Bank of America Chicago Marathon and all race weekend activities," organisers said in a statement https://www.chicagomarathon.com/runners/rules-safety/event-update.

Athletics Russian federation chief Yevgeny Yurchenko resigns amid new doping troubles 3 HOURS AGO

Last month, the New York City Marathon, one of the most prestigious events on the global running calendar, was cancelled because of the pandemic while the Boston Marathon was also cancelled for the first time in its 124-year history. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Athletics World record? - Chaos as Lyles runs wrong distance in high-tech meet 09/07/2020 AT 20:48