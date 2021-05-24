Twenty-one runners have died at the China ultramarathon in north-western China.

The race began at 9am local time and the extreme weather struck three hours in. Visibility worsened with racers no longer able to see ahead of themselves.

According to state media, 1,200 rescuers were deployed and the rescue operation was carried out through the night. Organisers have come under heavy criticism.

In a news conference on Sunday, Baiyin's Mayor Zhang Xuchen said: "As the organiser of the event, we are full of guilt and remorse.

"We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured."

Officials confirmed 151 runners were safe with eight injured.

