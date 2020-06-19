Athletics

Christian Coleman could seek 'deal' to let him compete at Tokyo Olympics

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Christian Coleman hat innerhalb von zwölf Monaten drei Dopingtests verpasst. Er wurde vorläufig gesperrt

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

Christian Coleman could seek special dispensation to compete at the Tokyo Olympics – despite being provisionally suspended after missing another drugs test.

The American is facing a two-year ban after missing three tests in a 12-month window, but he claims anti-doping officials did not follow the correct procedure.

  • Christian Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure
Athletics

London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

2 HOURS AGO

Coleman said he was out Christmas shopping on December 9, the date of the disputed test, but that officials did not try and contact him.

Athletes must provide doping authorities with their whereabouts information, including a one-hour window each day for testing.

The 24-year-old still hopes to compete at next summer’s rearranged Tokyo Games, saying a two-year ban would be "overkill".

“A [two-year ban] would just be very egregious,” Coleman said on the Flotrack podcast.

“I think that would be very, I don’t know, overkill. In situations in the past, I’ve seen people be suspended for only a year. If that’s the case, hopefully it can be a situation where it’s December to December or maybe May to May or from this day to next year, and I’ll still be good for the Olympics. That’s what’s most important.

“Even if we had to work out some sort of deal or anything, I don’t know, man, for me to just be suspended a year and still be available for the Olympics, I’m not sure, but I think in the rulebook it says two years. I’ve never seen that done or happen or anybody face that, so we’ll see. Everything’s just kind of like up in the air.”

Coleman insists he returned home before the end of the one-hour window,

“I know that I was there within the hour because I watched the beginning of the Monday Night Football game,” Coleman said.

“Of course, that’s he said, she said. It’s not really much I can do. There’s no real proof of that.”

Coleman won the 100m title at the IAAF World Championships in Doha last summer.

Play Icon
Athletics

'Sport has an incredible power' - Michael Johnson on BLM

4 HOURS AGO
Athletics

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

YESTERDAY AT 17:41
Related Topics
Athletics
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Athletics

London Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director

2 HOURS AGO
Athletics

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

YESTERDAY AT 17:41
Athletics

Christian Coleman provisionally suspended after whereabouts failure

17/06/2020 AT 00:02
Athletics

Great North Run cancellation adds to London Marathon doubts

15/06/2020 AT 21:45

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Athletics

'Sport has an incredible power' - Michael Johnson on BLM

00:00:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Warholm sets 300m hurdles world record in front of cardboard fans

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

'I did go to the odd nightclub, possibly!' - Rutherford on life after Super Saturday

00:00:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Athletics

Coe: You're never going to get another Bolt, as you didn't get another Ali

00:00:41
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Arteta reveals Mesut Ozil snub reason, discusses David Luiz and the importance of teams kneeling

YESTERDAY AT 11:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleLondon Marathon still looking to hold race on Oct. 4: race director
Next articleMotor racing-F1 champion Hamilton can expect a quicker car in Austria