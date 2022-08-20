Joel Clarke-Khan insists the joy of his breakthrough athletics season outweighs the pain of the 'worst possible outcome' after enduring a night of mixed emotions in Munich.

The Worcester high jump star reached the European Championship final but finished joint-bottom after failing to clear the bar on any of his attempts.

Clarke-Khan, 22, soared into the final with a leap of 2.21m in his Tuesday semi-final but was unable to clear a height of 2.18m when the big stage pressure was on.

The two-time defending national champion represented Great Britain at both World and European level this summer and with a hometown Commonwealth Games also under his belt, is determined to take the positives heading into 2023 and beyond.

Clarke-Khan, whose career is supported by Pitching In, a grassroots investment programme set up by Entain - owner of Ladbrokes and Coral - in partnership with SportsAid, said: "Obviously, tonight is the worst possible outcome.

"But all I can think about now is that I am finished and this season has been more than I could ever have imagined.

"If you would have told me eight months ago that I would have represented Great Britain at the Worlds and Europeans, and England at a home Commonwealth Games, I wouldn't have believed you.

"And I've reached a European final too, so although there is disappointment with tonight, the overriding feeling is that I'm happy with my season."

Clarke-Khan got his summer season off to a flyer by defending his British National Championships title in Manchester back in June.

That triumph saw him clear 2.21m before a jump of the same height proved insufficient in hauling him into the World Championship final in Oregon.

Clarke-Khan then flew the Team England flag at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - his long-term ambition - where he finished fifth with a leap of 2.22m.

The West Midlands star added: "My coach told me I had the potential to jump 2.30m this season and I've done that.

"Now I know what I can achieve next year and I'll be a lot more prepared for the championships."

Sportsbeat 2022

