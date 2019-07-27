Coleman dips under 10 seconds to win 100m semi-final

nationals and world championship trials in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday.

The quick-starting Coleman, the year's fastest at 9.81 seconds, led wire-to-wire to set the stage for the final later.

Isiah Young was second in 10.15 and world champion Justin Gatlin took third in 10.16 to also qualify for the final.

Gatlin, who has a bye to the world championships, was tight-lipped about whether he would run the final, saying: "We'll see."

World indoor bronze medallist Ronnie Baker won the second semi-final in 10.28 seconds despite a strong headwind. Mike Rodgers was runner-up 10.32. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Des Moines, Iowa; Editing by Ian Ransom)