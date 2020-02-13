Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at US championships

Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday.

Coleman, who won the 100m world title in Doha last year and is a big favourite for the Olympic crown in Tokyo, set the indoor 60m world record of 6.34 seconds the last time he ran in the championships in the high altitude of Albuquerque in 2018. He had been undecided on whether to run indoors this season but "he has been having some good training sessions and he doesn't want it to go to waste," manager Emanuel Hudson told Reuters by telephone. "He believes we may be seeing something (special)," Hudson added.

The first round of the 60m is on Friday with the semi-finals and final on Saturday. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )