Coleman, Lyles help U.S. end relay gold medal drought

Christian Coleman, world champion in the 100m, put the Americans ahead with a stunning start and 200m gold medallist Noah Lyles completed the job on the last leg.

Defending champions Britain took the silver in 37.36 seconds, a European record, as Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake failed to catch Lyles on the final straight.

Japan won bronze with a time of 37.43 seconds, an Asian record.

