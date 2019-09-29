Coleman pulls out of 200 metres at world championships

Coleman, 23, was left off the starting list for Sunday's opening heats at the world championships and his manager Emanuel Hudson said he was still feeling the strain after his performance the previous evening.

"He is sore from yesterday and didn't leave the stadium until after 1am," he said in a text message to Reuters.

"Couldn't take the strain today." (Reporting by Gene Cherry; Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)