A season’s best in both the high jump and shot put means Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads the heptathlon at the Commonwealth Games after the opening day.

The 29-year-old, who won the 2019 world title, made a sluggish start and was fifth after an underwhelming 13.83 seconds in the 100m hurdles.

But having moved into the lead after topping the high-jump rankings with a clearance of 1.84m, Johnson-Thompson built some momentum threw 12.94m in the first round of the shot putt.

The defending champion then breezed to victory in the 200m with a time of 23.70, securing 1,010 points and ensuring she ends the day in the lead with 3,765.

Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor is in second with 3,659, 109 points adrift and Taneille Crase of Australia is in third, a further 52 points behind the leader.

Johnson-Thompson, who changed her coach in the lead-up to the World Athletics Championships, has struggled to find form since recovering from a calf injury, which she suffered at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

