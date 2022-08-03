England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson produced an excellent performance to retain her heptathlon gold at the Commonwealth Games.

After throwing a personal best of 44.63 in the javelin in the penultimate event, Johnson-Thompson was ahead by 136 points - a score which represented a nigh-on unassailable lead over Northern Ireland's Kate O’Connor going into the 800m finale.

Given Johnson-Thompson's pedigree in that event, it meant that really only injury could stop the 29-year-old from retaining the title she won on the Gold Coast four years ago, and she was able to avoid such a fate as she came safely home in second place behind Holly Mills on the Alexander Stadium track.

Johnson-Thompson had held a slender lead over O'Connor on Tuesday night after the latter had a fine first day of competition.

But the Liverpudlian, world champion from 2019, was on form throughout day two, not only getting her javelin PB but also recording a solid distance of 6.33m in the long jump.

And after a tough few years riddled with injury, there were smiles - and tears - across the face of Johnson-Thompson at the finish as the result was confirmed.

The tears were perhaps also down to the death of Johnson-Thompson's grandmother last week, who she dedicated her win to.

England's Jade O'Dowda made up the final spot on the podium, finishing with 6212 points.

